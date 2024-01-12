Friday, January 12, 2024
Sale of winter clothes in high demand as mercury drops in Northern Sindh

APP
January 12, 2024
SUKKUR  -  As the chill started, the sale of winter clothes recorded, new as well as secondhand ones has shot up in the Sukkur, Khairpur, Jaccababad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Noushehroferoze and other dis­tricts of northern Sindh.

Crowds of people, both poor and rich can be seen bargaining with retailers in markets and bazaars where besides woollies heaps of quilts, bed covers, blan­kets and rugs are up for sale. The vendors and dealers are doing brisk business as their clothes are selling like hotcakes. “Our business is going very well these days as the demand for winter clothes has risen,” Saien Dad Qureshi, a clothe-dealer at Shahi Bazar told APP here on Thurs­day. Many other dealers and stall-holders have heaved a sigh of relief as the cold has sparked frenzied shopping. “Our sale has doubled and we are expect­ing that in the days ahead it will go up further,” claimed another dealer at station road.

All kinds of clothing and acces­sories like gloves, woollen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweatshirts, and jackets can be seen hang­ing in front of shops attracting people. But customers are be­coming more and more choosy while purchasing these wears. They not only select clothes which are best in quality but also try to get these at nominal rates,” Waseem Ahmed, a shop owenr at a Mehran Markax clothes’ in Sukkur. He said that some people even try to bargain at fixed-price shops. Many throng to various bazaars to find clothes that are both utilitarian and cheaper. In Khairpur, the Lunda bazaars of­fer the poor cheap clothes,” re­marked a middle-aged looking man at Station Road Khairpur.

