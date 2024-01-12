SANA to organise seminar for higher studies, employment opportunities in Canada

Friday, January 12, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   A del­egation of SANA Canada chapter visited Sindh Ag­riculture University (SAU), Tandojam and announced to hold a seminar for university students regarding higher education and employment opportunities in Canada. Ac­cording to the spokesperson of SAU, a delegation of SANA Canada chapter visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) under the leadership of Dr. Khair Muhammad Kolachi. The delegation including Mubashir Malik, Abdul Jab­bar Lashari and others who met the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, deans of various faculties and heads of differ­ent departments. The del­egations discussed matters of mutual interest during meeting with university high officials. Speaking on the oc­casion, the VC Dr. Fatah Mari said that Sindh Agriculture University has established connections with leading national and international educational and research institutions for research and technology exchange projects. He highlighted the university’s efforts in imple­menting new curricula and conducting experiments to address new crop varieties and seasonal changes.

