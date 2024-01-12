Senators requisition Senate session on elections

ISLAMABAD - Senators belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Ja­maat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday submitted a requisition notice with the Senate Secretariat seeking to summon the upper house of the parlia­ment to discuss that “free and fair elections” are held on time. PTI Senator Syed Ali Zafar moved the requisition notice, signed by the lawmakers of three political parties, in favour of holding of general elections strictly on February 8.

“Glad that apart from PTI, other political par­ties including PPP and JI have also joined for this democratic purpose,” he said in a statement. Elections on time is the right of my fellow Pa­kistanis, he added. JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan took to the X (formerly Twitter) to say that agenda of the requisitioned session included en­suring of conduct of free, fair and impartial elec­tions on the given date of February 8 in the light of the decision of Supreme Court and the elec­tion schedule announced by the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP). The agenda also con­tained suggesting measures to foil any efforts to make the elections controversial, he added.

Last week, the Senate had passed a controversial resolution seeking the postponement of the Feb­ruary 8 elections over security and bad weather concerns. The resolution, moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan and supported by Baloch­istan Awami Party (BAP) senators, had drawn crit­icism from different segments of the society.