Senators requisition Senate session on elections

ISLAMABAD - Senators belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday submitted a requisition notice with the Senate Secretariat seeking to summon the upper house of the parliament to discuss that “free and fair elections” are held on time. PTI Senator Syed Ali Zafar moved the requisition notice, signed by the lawmakers of three political parties, in favour of holding of general elections strictly on February 8.
“Glad that apart from PTI, other political parties including PPP and JI have also joined for this democratic purpose,” he said in a statement. Elections on time is the right of my fellow Pakistanis, he added. JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan took to the X (formerly Twitter) to say that agenda of the requisitioned session included ensuring of conduct of free, fair and impartial elections on the given date of February 8 in the light of the decision of Supreme Court and the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The agenda also contained suggesting measures to foil any efforts to make the elections controversial, he added.
Last week, the Senate had passed a controversial resolution seeking the postponement of the February 8 elections over security and bad weather concerns. The resolution, moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan and supported by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators, had drawn criticism from different segments of the society.