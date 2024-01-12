Friday, January 12, 2024
SHC orders to use modern technology, social media for missing persons recovery

Agencies
January 12, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Sindh High Court (SHC) has mandated the adoption of modern technology and the dissemination of photos on social media platforms in efforts to locate missing individuals. The directive was issued by a two-member bench, with Justice Nimatullah Phalphoto presiding over petitions related to the recovery of missing per­sons. During the hearing, Justice Nimatullah Phal­photo questioned the investigating officer about the measures taken to trace the missing persons. The officer reported that 21 Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) and 16 provincial task force meet­ings had been conducted to address the issue. Despite these efforts, family members expressed their distress, citing the case of Muhammad Zubair who went missing from Baghdadi in 2014, with no progress in locating him to date.

Agencies

