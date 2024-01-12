Shehbaz Sharif withdraws nomination from NA-242

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif withdrew from National Assembly constituency NA-242, Karachi, due to the differences with MQM-Pakistan leader Mustafa Kamal.

PML-N leader Rana Mashhood revealed that amid growing confusion, Shehbaz Sharif would now contest from Punjab and Khawaja Shoaib will be the PML-N candidate from NA-242.

Mashhood further said that the PML-N leadership would develop Sindh after securing victory in the Feb 8 polls.

Former PM Shehbaz Sharif, upset with Mustafa Kamal's behaviour, had offered MQM alternative adjustments after the election if they withdrew the nomination papers.