Friday, January 12, 2024
Sindh Food Authority (SFA) seals substandard ghee factory, bakery

APP
January 12, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) took action in Hyderabad and sealed a domestic factory produc­ing substandard ghee and wasted four maunds of substandard ghee. The operation was led by Deputy Director SFA Hyderabad Fida Hus­sain Khoso on the directives of Di­rector General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain. According to a handout, Deputy Director Food Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso along with his team, sealed the domestic fac­tory of unhealthy and substan­dard ghee which was operating in a house in the limits of Panyari police station. During the raid, factory workers also attacked the team of SFA with sticks, but on resistance they escaped. The team of SFA wasted four maunds of sub-standard ghee while the equipment for making sub-stan­dard ghee were also seized.

APP

