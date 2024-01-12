SJC issues ‘intimation notice’ to Justice Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Thursday issued ‘intimation notice’ to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, who has tendered his resignation to the President of Pakistan.
Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, who is member of the Council for being third most senior judge of the SC, declined to sit in the SJC proceedings. Therefore, Justice Mansoor, the most senior judge following Justice Ijaz, was called to be part of the Council’s proceedings.
Justice Mansoor later joined the SJC hearing when it was convened after 40 minutes.
The SJC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, who is also Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council, and comprises two most senior judges of the Supreme Court – Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, and – Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Afghan conducted hearing of the complaints against the former SC judge.
The Secretary SJC informed that Justice Naqvi has sent his resignation to the President (Dr Arif Alvi), which he accepted and notified. Chairman of the Council Justice Faez questioned that in view of the resignation of Justice Naqvi, can the SJC proceedings continue?
The Attorney General for Pakistan, who is appointed prosecutor in this matter, told that Article 209 (5) & (6) stipulates that once the SJC has taken the cognizance it has to give finding and such provisions do not envisage the resignation.
In this case, the SJC convened repeatedly, show-cause was issued to him twice and he then filed a comprehensive reply of the show-cause, and denied the allegations. The attorney general said though the judge has tendered resignation, that does not mean he accepted the allegations, and on the other hand if the judge is found guilty of misconduct then citizens are deprived to know about.
The Council members noted that time and money is spent on the hearings. It said that in the last hearing it was decided that the next hearing of the Council will be on January 11, adding that the witnesses were present before the Council. The strength of self-realizing and correcting come when the confidence is lost, then the judgment become mere a piece of paper and attacked on.
“In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.” “Considerations of due process also compel. I, therefore, effective today (January 10, 2024), resign as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Justice Naqvi said in his resignation.
The attorney general drew the attention of the Council towards a judgment by a two-judge bench, which comprised Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, passed in June 2023 in Afia Sherbano case. He submitted that though the facts have not been mentioned in the judgment, but complaint in SJC was against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar. He informed that the complaint was not attended till his (ex-CJP Saqib) retirement and the complaint wanted to know about his petition, which was filed in 2020, but decided in June 2023. At relevant Justice Saqib Nisar had retired. The Division Bench of SC overlooked that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 had been enacted 21st April, 2023, he said, and added that when a constitutional petition is filed before the Supreme Court then it is placed before a Committee, constituted under the Act. He further said that the petition must have heard by a three-judge bench. Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till today.