SP High Security Zone holds meeting with subordinates

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the security personnel deputed at High Security Zone were briefed to perform effective duties and be ready to deal with any untoward incident in a timely manner, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.
He said that SP High Security Zone Saud Khan chaired a meeting with police officers and representatives of government and private institutions situated in the high security zone and briefed them. The high security zone encompasses pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, necessitating an unwavering focus on their safeguarding. The security personnel were briefed and directed to be ready to deal with any untoward incident in a timely manner.