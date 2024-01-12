SP High Security Zone holds meeting with subordinates

ISLAMABAD - Following the spe­cial directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the security person­nel deputed at High Secu­rity Zone were briefed to perform effective duties and be ready to deal with any untoward incident in a timely manner, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that SP High Se­curity Zone Saud Khan chaired a meeting with po­lice officers and represent­atives of government and private institutions situat­ed in the high security zone and briefed them. The high security zone encompass­es pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, necessi­tating an unwavering focus on their safeguarding. The security personnel were briefed and directed to be ready to deal with any un­toward incident in a timely manner.