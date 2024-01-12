Steve Smith stuns Novak Djokovic with his tennis skill

MELBOURNE - Experienced Australian batter Steve Smith left top seed Novak Djokovic in awe with his tennis skills at the star-studded eve of the Australian Open 2024 here on Wednes­day. Defending champion Djokovic was full cheer as he took Stefanos Ts­itsipas in an Australian Open charity match. The Serb invited notable Aus­tralian sports personali­ties to the event includ­ing seasoned cricketer Steve Smith. Djokovic and Smith also played cricket together, the tennis star bowled a length delivery to Smith, which he ef­fortlessly deposited into a jam-packed crowd. The two were then involved in a brief tennis showdown. Djokovic served Smith at full-throttle but the for­mer Australian cricket captain flawlessly judged the pace of the ball and returned it to the Serb. As soon as Smith connected the ball with the racket, Djokovic left frozen, ex­pressing his disbelief with a smile on his face. He then bowed down to show his admiration for Smith’s tennis skills. Smith, on the other hand, was visibly amused with the short rally.

Djokovic left no stone unturned in entertaining the crowd at Melbourne Park and left them in splits with his batting skills. Jackson Warne, the son of late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, bowled a loopy delivery to the tennis star which he failed to connect.