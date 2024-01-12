Three injured in cylinder blast in Sargodha hospital

SARGODHA - Three people including ward servant and two nurses suffered burns in a cylinder blast in Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha here on Thursday. According to Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif, the incident hap­pened in the recovery room of operation theater due to gas leakage from the cylinder.

He said that ward servant Patras Maseeh re­ceived severe burn injuries while nurses Sumeera and Shahida got minor injuries. A seven-member team was formed to investigate the incident and would submit their report soon, he added.

Meanwhile, Sargodha Division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the Government Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.

The commissioner directed the MS to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. He direct­ed the immediate transfer of the severely injured ward servant to Jinnah hospital Lahore. The com­missioner also inspected the site of the incident. The MS informed the commissioner about the de­tails of the incident. Rescue 1122 firefighters acted promptly to extinguish the fire.

12 CRIMINALS HELD: POLICE

Sargodha Police during a ongoing crackdown nabbed 12 alleged criminals across the district, here on Thursday. A police spokesperson said the teams of different police stations raided various localities under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 illegal weapon holders and drug pushers.They were-- Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

THREE FERTILISER DEALERS BOOKED

Three people were arrested for selling fertil­izers at high rates here on Thursday. According to official sources, Price Control Magistrate Saeed Ahmad with his staff visited various areas, in­cluding Farooqa, Sahiwal and Tarkhanwala, and checked fertiliser shops. He found that Usman Haider, Abid and Sarfraz were selling urea fertil­iser at high rates. The team got registered cases against the violators.