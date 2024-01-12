Three injured in cylinder blast in Sargodha hospital

SARGODHA - Three people including ward servant and two nurses suffered burns in a cylinder blast in Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha here on Thursday. According to Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif, the incident happened in the recovery room of operation theater due to gas leakage from the cylinder.
He said that ward servant Patras Maseeh received severe burn injuries while nurses Sumeera and Shahida got minor injuries. A seven-member team was formed to investigate the incident and would submit their report soon, he added.
Meanwhile, Sargodha Division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the Government Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.
The commissioner directed the MS to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. He directed the immediate transfer of the severely injured ward servant to Jinnah hospital Lahore. The commissioner also inspected the site of the incident. The MS informed the commissioner about the details of the incident. Rescue 1122 firefighters acted promptly to extinguish the fire.
12 CRIMINALS HELD: POLICE
Sargodha Police during a ongoing crackdown nabbed 12 alleged criminals across the district, here on Thursday. A police spokesperson said the teams of different police stations raided various localities under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 illegal weapon holders and drug pushers.They were-- Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.
THREE FERTILISER DEALERS BOOKED
Three people were arrested for selling fertilizers at high rates here on Thursday. According to official sources, Price Control Magistrate Saeed Ahmad with his staff visited various areas, including Farooqa, Sahiwal and Tarkhanwala, and checked fertiliser shops. He found that Usman Haider, Abid and Sarfraz were selling urea fertiliser at high rates. The team got registered cases against the violators.