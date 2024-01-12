Tribunal Findings

With a tribunal report of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the drug abuse and sexual harassment scandal at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) comes to a close. The one-judge tribunal tasked in August last year by Punjab’s government to probe the matter has come up with its report. Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar has found some key police officials to be complicit in maligning the rep­utation of the university. Not just that, the report also names social media and YouTube influencers who worsened the matter and floated made-up stories without verifying.

LHC’s exoneration of IUB’s staff and students from allega­tions of sexual harassment and drug abuse is a crucial step towards restoring the institution’s tarnished reputation. The unverified reports that came out of the university made peo­ple suspicious about the safety of the campus, especially for female students. Such perceptions, once founded, have a long way to go in a society where people are already averse towards women and girls pursuing higher education and a career.

This whole episode also brings the spotlight on the wrong use of influence by social media influencers or YouTube vlog­gers. Assumption-based, half-baked story spiced up to their liking, is, unfortunately, the favourite way of the majority of influencers to take a lead in bringing something new to their online space. But this is very problematic and can cause dam­age as serious as we have seen in the case of IUB. Even when the tribunal report has settled the situation, most people will only remember the university through their narrowed prisms of what they have known about it during all these months.

The tribunal’s recommendation for a criminal case against police officials points to a problem that has been collectively loathed a number of times – the moral corruption of the police department. For justice to fully prevail and for people to remem­ber IUB for the right reasons, those who maligned a situation into a scandal of drug abuse and harassment must be brought justice. The case also tells that a dearth of responsible report­ing exists and is a big downside of social media. Again, technol­ogy is not the monster but its use, if devoid of values, certainly is.