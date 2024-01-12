Friday, January 12, 2024
Two terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO

Two terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO
Web Desk
11:07 PM | January 12, 2024
National

Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan on Friday, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the militants named Abdullah Khadri and Khalid Janan were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” said ISPR.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

