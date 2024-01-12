Friday, January 12, 2024
UK advises its citizens against all travel to parts of Pakistan

Agencies
January 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign, Common­wealth & Development Office (FCDO) has issued a fresh travel advisory for Pakistan, warning “against all travel” to parts of the South Asian country. The FCDO, which provides advice to British nationals about the risks of travelling to help them make informed decisions, has strictly advised against the areas surrounding the Pakistan and Afghani­stan border. “The FCDO advises against all travel to within 10 miles of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the advisory stated.

Agencies

