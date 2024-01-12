Umar Akmal hits 18th first-class ton; Waqar, Shahzad shine for PTV

KARACHI - Umar Akmal struck his 18th first-class ton to put WAPDA ahead in the game against SNGPL on day three. PTV’s Waqar Hussain and Muham­mad Shahzad also struck their maiden first-class tons against the HEC. SBP and KRL fought tooth and nail on day three with SBP being slightly ahead in the game. The fifth round of President’s Trophy 2023-24 Grade I will conclude today (Friday).

WAPDA set a target of 367 for SNGPL on day three of the game as they declared their second innings at 330- 5 in 98 overs. Earlier, WAPDA lost an early wicket as Mu­hammad Akhlaq (28) was re­moved by Arif Yaqoob while Ahmed Shehzad struck 139- ball 70, hitting 10 fours. Skip­per Umar Akmal (128, 210b, 12x4s, 2x6s), batting at No 4, smashed his 18th hundred in the format to help his team get comfortable in the game.

Ayaz Tasawar’s 135-ball vigil yielded 60 runs before he was dismissed by Moham­mad Ali. Mohammad Saad (22*) and Khalid Usman (11*) remained unbeaten. Aiding Ali and Arif, Shehzad Gul, M Awais Anwar and Mubasir Khan also removed a batter each. SNGPL only faced five overs scoring 12 runs before stumps were drawn. Abid Ali (9*) and Azhar Ali (2*) will be on the crease at the start of day four with SNGPL re­quiring 355 runs to win. PTV dominated against HEC as they set an imposing target of 407, propelled by a maiden first-class century from Mu­hammad Shahzad (100) and a remarkable 104 by Waqar Hussain. Hasan Mohsin’s flu­ent half-century further bol­stered PTV’s second innings. PTV’s skipper Uzair Mumtaz emphasized their strong posi­tion, saying, “The team’s lead crossing the 400-run mark gives us confidence, and we will aim to capitalize on this in the final day.”

SBP bowlers exhibited resilience, dismissing KRL for 169. In pursuit of 245, SBP faced early setbacks but found stability with Rameez Aziz (73) and Umar Amin’s (46) partnership. Muham­mad Irfan Khan’s gritty half-century steered SBP closer to the target, setting the stage for an intriguing final day against KRL.