Universities have to produce strong business community: SMIU VC

KARACHI - The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam Uni­versity (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has said that uni­versities have to produce a strong business com­munity that could flourish their business on the lines of modern-day business trends and needs of the country to make the land and the nation prosperous. He said this while visiting the “Start-Up Summit: From Concept to Success,” which was organised by 26 groups of students of SMIU’s De­partment of Business Ad­ministration under the su­pervision and guidance of Assistant Professor Obaid Shahid at the Talpur House. The Vice-Chancellor said universities must encour­age their students to partic­ipate in business activities at micro level, as after grad­uation they could easily run their own businesses. At the Start-Up Summit, stu­dents had set up 26 stalls of a variety of products in­cluding food items, handi­crafts, furniture, decoration pieces, candles and candle holders, thread work, home appliances, abbaya, t-shirts, wedding suits, armaments, and other items.