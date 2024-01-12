Universities have to produce strong business community: SMIU VC

KARACHI - The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has said that universities have to produce a strong business community that could flourish their business on the lines of modern-day business trends and needs of the country to make the land and the nation prosperous. He said this while visiting the “Start-Up Summit: From Concept to Success,” which was organised by 26 groups of students of SMIU’s Department of Business Administration under the supervision and guidance of Assistant Professor Obaid Shahid at the Talpur House. The Vice-Chancellor said universities must encourage their students to participate in business activities at micro level, as after graduation they could easily run their own businesses. At the Start-Up Summit, students had set up 26 stalls of a variety of products including food items, handicrafts, furniture, decoration pieces, candles and candle holders, thread work, home appliances, abbaya, t-shirts, wedding suits, armaments, and other items.