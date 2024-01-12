Friday, January 12, 2024
University student killed in road mishap

Agencies
January 12, 2024
Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   A university student was crushed to death in a col­lision between a motor­cycle and a bus near Sewra Chowk here on Thursday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, 24-year-old Far­heen Fatima daughter of Allah Dita resident of Shu­jabad was going to univer­sity on a motorcycle along with his brother when the bus of Multan Women Uni­versity hit the motorcycle near Sewra Chowk. The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue of Nishtar Hos­pital; however, the police started an investigation.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

