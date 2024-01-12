Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Urdu poet, humorist Ibne Insha's 46th death anniversary today

Urdu poet, humorist Ibne Insha's 46th death anniversary today
Web Desk
12:04 AM | January 12, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

The 46th death anniversary of eminent Urdu poet humorist and travelogue writer Ibne Insha is being observed today (Thursday).

Ibne Insha's real name was Sher Muhammad Khan and he was born in Jalandhur district of Indian Punjab in 1927. He later migrated to Pakistan. He was given Pride of Performance Award in 1978.

His poetry was simple but had depth. The real cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns. His master pieces are still remembered by his admirers and his most famous ghazal ‘Insha Ji Uttho’ is a modern-day classic. Along with his poetry, he was regarded one of the best humorists of Urdu.

Ibn-e-Insha’s poetic works are Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues are "Awara Gard Ki Diary", "Dunya Gol Hey", "Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Taqub Main","Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye" and "Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir".

His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab". His collection of letters is titled "Khat Insha Jee Kay".

Music world in grief as Ustad Rashid Khan passes away

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024