Urdu poet, humorist Ibne Insha's 46th death anniversary today

The 46th death anniversary of eminent Urdu poet humorist and travelogue writer Ibne Insha is being observed today (Thursday).

Ibne Insha's real name was Sher Muhammad Khan and he was born in Jalandhur district of Indian Punjab in 1927. He later migrated to Pakistan. He was given Pride of Performance Award in 1978.

His poetry was simple but had depth. The real cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns. His master pieces are still remembered by his admirers and his most famous ghazal ‘Insha Ji Uttho’ is a modern-day classic. Along with his poetry, he was regarded one of the best humorists of Urdu.

Ibn-e-Insha’s poetic works are Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues are "Awara Gard Ki Diary", "Dunya Gol Hey", "Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Taqub Main","Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye" and "Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir".

His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab". His collection of letters is titled "Khat Insha Jee Kay".