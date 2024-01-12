Zelensky says ‘pauses’ in conflict would help Russia

TALLINN - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Thursday that any “pauses” in Ukraine’s defence against the Russian invasion would only help Moscow to re-arm and allow it to “run us over”. Zelensky spoke in Estonia on the second leg of a Baltic tour aimed at boosting flagging support for his country’s almost two-year long fight against Russia. “Give the Russian Federation two to three years, then they will simply run us over. We wouldn’t take that risk... There will be no pauses in favour of Russia,” he said at a press conference with Estonia’s President Alar Karis. He added that a “long war” would also not be good for Ukraine. “We are against this war from the first day and will be until the last,” he said. Zelensky also said Kyiv “deserves” an invitation to join NATO, saying its army would “strengthen” the bloc’s eastern flank. He said the bloc would gain “an army with military experience -- not theory but practice.” Ukraine has expressed some frustration towards Western allies for the lack of a timeframe to join the Western security alliance.