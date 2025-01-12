Sunday, January 12, 2025
10 passenger vehicles impounded

January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA  -  The district administration impounded 10 vehicles over illegal installation of gas cylinders. Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmed and Secretary RTA Vehari Muhammad Kamran, under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Tauqeer, conducted a crackdown at the city’s main bus terminal with local police. The authorities also raided a gas refilling shop, but the shopkeeper managed to escape, locking the premises. Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed stated, “Transporters were repeatedly warned to remove LPG cylinders from their vehicles. Despite this, they failed to comply, necessitating strict action. These gas cylinders pose a significant safety risk, causing fatal accidents and leading to the loss of precious lives.” He emphasized that no compromises would be made on public safety and vowed to continue the crackdown against violators. Authorities reiterated that the use of LPG cylinders in passenger vehicles is extremely dangerous and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Fesco to launch smart app ‘CCMS Plus’ this month

