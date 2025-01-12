Abducted newborn recovered, two held

MULTAN - Police successfully recovered a one-day-old infant and arrested two suspects, including the child’s paternal grandaunt. According to police sources, on January 5, Ali Hamza reported that his aunt, Fareen, daughter of Shafi Muhammad, had visited his home under the pretense of congratulating the family on the newborn’s birth. She allegedly abducted the baby and fled. Despite efforts by the family, the suspect remained untraceable. A case (FIR No. 45/25) was registered under Section 363 at the Seetal Mari Police Station, police sources added. CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, took immediate notice and ordered for safe recovery of the infant and arrest of the culprits. A special team, led by SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi and ASP New Multan Dr. Anam Tajammal, was formed to handle the case. The team arrested the suspect from Muzaffargarh. The woman confessed to abducting the child due to being childless herself. Her husband, involved in the crime, was also arrested. The rescued newborn was safely handed over to the parents, who expressed their gratitude to Multan Police.

DC promises more health facilities for public

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari announced more health facilities at Jalalpur Pirwala for public facilitation. During an official visit to the Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala of the district on Saturday, he inspected service delivery of various departments. The DC inspected the Land Record Center and checked staff attendance. He stressed the importance of providing exemplary services to the public at these centers. “Ensuring top-notch facilities for the public at Land Record Centers remains a top priority,” stated DC. He was briefed on tax recovery initiatives by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), highlighting the district administration’s commitment to achieving revenue targets. “There will be no compromise on property tax collection and revenue dues,” he affirmed. The visit also included an inspection of the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, where the Deputy Commissioner interacted with patients and evaluated various departments.

He announced plans to fill vacant vacancies for doctors and nurses to enhance healthcare delivery. Meanwhile, he also unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art Trauma Center and a modern Dialysis Unit at the THQ Hospital to meet the growing medical needs of the community.