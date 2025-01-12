Sunday, January 12, 2025
Abdul Majid honored with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
LAHORE  -  Former first-class cricketer and President of Ghaziabad Gymkhana Cricket Club, Abdul Majid Khan, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed in recognition of his countless contributions to club cricket. Abdul Majid expressed his gratitude to Kh Nadeem for honoring club cricket organizers, emphasizing their vital role in cricket’s development. Kh Nadeem said: “Unless we give due respect to club organizers, the cricket structure cannot be truly strengthened. These are the individuals who work tirelessly to prepare top-class cricketers for Pakistan.”  

Staff Reporter

