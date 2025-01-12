APTTA welcomes salary hike for TTS faculty

Islamabad - The All-Pakistan Tenure Track Association (APTTA) expressed gratitude to the federal government for approving a Technical Supplementary Grant to increase the salaries of Tenure Track System (TTS) faculty members.

The move comes after a prolonged salary freeze since 2021, exacerbated by rising inflation and escalating taxes. APTTA hailed the decision as a long-awaited recognition of the significant contributions and hardships faced by academic professionals under the TTS. The salary revision is expected to benefit thousands of faculty members nationwide, including their families. In its statement, APTTA extended special thanks to Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Federal Minister of Finance, and the Federal Minister of Education for their efforts in resolving the issue of stagnant salaries.

However, the association highlighted several key concerns regarding the implementation of the salary increase:

APTTA urged authorities to ensure an equitable salary increase across all TTS ranks, maintaining consistency for Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, and Professors as practiced since the system’s inception in 2005. The association stressed the need for a consistent salary package across all regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to maintain national uniformity.

APTTA called for transparency in salary calculations by using either the Higher Education Commission (HEC) or Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad’s BPS package as a benchmark.

The association demanded automatic salary adjustments for TTS faculty aligned with increases for BPS employees, maintaining at least a 35% gap to ensure fairness.

APTTA reiterated its commitment to collaborating with the government and stakeholders to address faculty challenges and enhance the higher education sector’s sustainability in Pakistan. The association emphasized that a fair implementation of these changes would promote equity and motivate academic professionals nationwide.