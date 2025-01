LAHORE - Arambagh Club will face Civil Tigers Club in the 5th Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh, Karachi. Chief Executive Officer of Inverex Solar Energy, Muhammad Zakir, will grace the occasion as the chief guest and distribute prizes among the players. In the semifinals, Civil Tigers Club defeated Titans Club by 33-30 while Arambagh Club outpaced Usman Club 44-38.