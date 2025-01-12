Sunday, January 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Aurangzeb leaves for Hong Kong to attend Asian Financial Forum

Aurangzeb leaves for Hong Kong to attend Asian Financial Forum
Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

Islamabad   -   Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has departed for Hong Kong to represent Pakistan in the eighteenth Asian Financial Forum. During his visit, he will meet with heads and senior officials of major Asian financial institutions. He will ahold meetings with Chinese and foreign officials, financial sector experts, professionals, investors and top businessmen. The Minister will meet the heads of China International Capital Corporation Limited, China New Energy Sky Rail Limited and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Muhammad Aurangzeb will also give interviews to Bloomberg, Nikkei Asia and other media representatives. The Asian Financial Forum serves as an important platform to share insights and solutions on key issues affecting the global economy from an Asian perspective.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025