Aurangzeb leaves for Hong Kong to attend Asian Financial Forum

Islamabad - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has departed for to represent Pakistan in the eighteenth Asian Financial Forum. During his visit, he will meet with heads and senior officials of major Asian financial institutions. He will ahold meetings with Chinese and foreign officials, financial sector experts, professionals, investors and top businessmen. The Minister will meet the heads of China International Capital Corporation Limited, China New Energy Sky Rail Limited and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Muhammad Aurangzeb will also give interviews to Bloomberg, Nikkei Asia and other media representatives. The Asian Financial Forum serves as an important platform to share insights and solutions on key issues affecting the global economy from an Asian perspective.