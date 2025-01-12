Pakistan has many sugar mills, most of which are owned by influential politicians. One of the by-products of sugar production is bagasse, a fibrous waste material that has various uses, including conversion to industrial alcohol.

In response to the country’s energy shortages, the previous government allowed sugar mills to use bagasse for electricity production, agreeing to pay capacity charges and buy all the electricity generated.

However, Pakistan now produces surplus electricity, primarily from clean sources like solar and hydro. This renders the additional electricity from bagasse unnecessary. Moreover, the initial contracts with these companies have been completed.

Typically, when the government pays capacity charges, the power plants become state property under BOOT (Build Own Operate Transfer) contracts. However, in the case of bagasse power plants, the mills retain ownership. Why, then, should the government continue to pay capacity charges?

The government should not extend these contracts. Instead, sugar mills should be encouraged to export bagasse, generating foreign exchange for the country. Meanwhile, the government should prioritise electricity production from affordable and clean sources.

It is concerning to see reports of the government negotiating extensions for bagasse IPP contracts. Can the Ministry of Energy and Power explain the justification for this?

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.