Balochistan govt shifts operational command from Levies Force to district Police

QUETTA - Spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind on Saturday said that after the change in the operational command of the Levies Force in Quetta, Gwadar, and Lasbela district the process of transferring staff and necessary equipment is under process. The decision was made in a meeting to change the command of Levies Force into Police chaired by the Chief Secretary of Balochistan on January 6, and the minutes of the meeting were issued on January 8. This important step is aimed at further strengthening and making the law enforcement system in Balochistan more effective.

The spokesperson said that this is a significant step to promote effective policing and coordination between law enforcement agencies, with the objective of providing better protection and security to the public, which remains one of the government’s top priorities.

Shahid Rind further mentioned that this measure will improve the law and order situation in Balochistan and help provide a safer environment for the public.

He emphasized that this initiative is a practical manifestation of the Balochistan government’s commitment to the welfare and safety of the people.