Sunday, January 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Balochistan govt shifts operational command from Levies Force to district Police

Balochistan govt shifts operational command from Levies Force to district Police
NEWS WIRE
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta, National

QUETTA  -  Spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind on Saturday said that after the change in the operational command of the Levies Force in Quetta, Gwadar, and Lasbela district the process of transferring staff and necessary equipment is under process. The decision was made in a meeting to change the command of Levies Force into Police chaired by the Chief Secretary of Balochistan on January 6, and the minutes of the meeting were issued on January 8. This important step is aimed at further strengthening and making the law enforcement system in Balochistan more effective.

The spokesperson said that this is a significant step to promote effective policing and coordination between law enforcement agencies, with the objective of providing better protection and security to the public, which remains one of the government’s top priorities.

Shahid Rind further mentioned that this measure will improve the law and order situation in Balochistan and help provide a safer environment for the public.

California winter wildfires: A new climate change normal?

He emphasized that this initiative is a practical manifestation of the Balochistan government’s commitment to the welfare and safety of the people.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025