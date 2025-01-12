Sunday, January 12, 2025
Bangladesh eases visa rules for Pakistan to boost trade relations

Web Desk
12:54 PM | January 12, 2025
In a significant step to strengthen economic and trade ties, Bangladesh has relaxed visa restrictions for Pakistani citizens, streamlining the application process and removing the need for clearance from Dhaka for Pakistani diplomatic missions.

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, announced the initiative during an event at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He emphasized the importance of fostering bilateral trade and investment, highlighting Bangladesh’s population of 180 million as a promising market for Pakistan.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and other officials welcomed the move, underscoring the untapped trade potential between the two nations. The High Commissioner also advocated for revitalizing the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to enhance regional trade and collaboration.

