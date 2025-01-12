Sunday, January 12, 2025
Barrister Dr Saif, Pir Pagara hold key meeting to strengthen political alliances

WASIF MAHMOOD
3:19 PM | January 12, 2025
Significant political developments unfolded as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr Saif, held a meeting with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Chief Pir Pagara. Senior politician Mohammad Ali Durrani also participated in the discussions.

During the meeting, Pir Pagara extended his goodwill and best wishes to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. In turn, Barrister Dr Saif conveyed messages of goodwill from Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to Pir Pagara and the GDA leadership.

The leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions about the current political landscape and future strategies, agreeing on the need for collaboration to address the nation’s challenges. Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening ties and maintaining consistent communication moving forward.

Pir Pagara praised Mohammad Ali Durrani’s significant role in uniting the opposition and encouraged him to intensify efforts to foster mutual coordination among opposition parties. Barrister Dr Saif, on behalf of the PTI leadership, also lauded Durrani’s contributions.

