The United States’ decision to raise the reward for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s capture starkly exposes the glaring inconsistencies in its foreign policy. This move, juxtaposed with the unflinching support extended to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—despite serious allegations of genocide—underscores a disturbing trend of selective enforcement of international law. It appears that, for the world’s foremost superpower, geopolitical interests consistently trump the principles of justice and accountability.

Washington’s targeting of Maduro, while turning a blind eye to Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza, lays bare the hypocrisy inherent in its global stance. This is not merely a question of political alliances but a dangerous precedent where international norms are wielded as tools of convenience rather than upheld as universal standards. Such selective morality is not lost on the global community. Increasingly, people are growing disillusioned with a world order where power dynamics dictate who is held accountable and who is shielded.

The implications of this double standard are grave. When international law is manipulated to serve strategic interests, it erodes the credibility of global institutions meant to safeguard peace and human rights. This fosters resentment and fuels instability, as nations and their citizens perceive the international system as inherently biased.

It is imperative that the global community recognises the dangers of this selective application of justice. A rules-based international order must apply equally to all, irrespective of political convenience. Failure to address this hypocrisy risks not only undermining international law but also accelerating global discontent and unrest. The world cannot afford to let power politics erode the foundations of justice and accountability any further.