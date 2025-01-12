BT Properties DWC LLC inaugurates new head office in Dubai South

DUBAI - BT Properties DWC LLC has officially opened its new head office in Dubai South, solidifying its position as a global leader in the real estate sector. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in the company’s journey, bringing its legacy of luxury, innovation, and large-scale urban development to one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the world. The grand opening ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting by Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain, symbolizing the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company. Present at the occasion were Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, Group CEO, Shahid Mehmood Qureshi, Head of Global Sales, along with other company team members, industry leaders, key brokers, investors and prominent dignitaries.

Group CEO Ahmad Ali Riaz Malik echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the company’s focus on excellence, innovation, and global outreach. “We are not just entering Dubai’s real estate market—we are here to lead. Our vision is to introduce a new standard of luxury living, blending state-of-the-art technology, world-class infrastructure, and exceptional service. This new head office represents our dedication to offering the highest levels of quality and professionalism in every project we undertake.”

The new office, situated at Office 101, 1st Floor, Building A1, Dubai South Business Park, reflects BT Properties’ commitment to delivering high-value developments in premium locations. With Dubai South being a thriving commercial and residential hub, and its close proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport - set to become the world’s largest airport upon completion, the company is strategically positioned to offer top-tier real estate solutions, connect with investors, and introduce transformative property developments to the region. BT Properties is an international extension of Bahria Town, Asia’s largest private real estate developer, renowned for its groundbreaking contributions to modern city planning. With a legacy that spans three decades, Bahria Town has revolutionized urban living in Pakistan, delivering world-class gated communities, commercial hubs, and integrated smart cities. The company has successfully turned vast, undeveloped landscapes into fully functional, high-end metropolitan centers.

Now, it is bringing that same expertise to Dubai South, aligning its vision with The Emirate’s ambition to create a global hub for business, investment, and luxury living.

As part of its global growth strategy, BT Properties has adopted advanced Oracle Fusion and Salesforce CRM systems, ensuring that all financial, operational, and client engagement processes are optimized. These technologies will enhance transparency, enable seamless transactions, and create a more sophisticated investment experience for clients worldwide.

Dubai South has rapidly grown into a 145-square-kilometer master-planned city with free-zone benefits and world-class infrastructure, strategically located near Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the world’s largest airport. Serving as a key driver of Dubai’s economic and real estate expansion, it continues to attract investors, businesses, and luxury homebuyers alike.