California winter wildfires: A new climate change normal?

Southern California is grappling with a series of devastating , a phenomenon experts link to climate change and shifting weather patterns. The infernos have claimed at least ten lives, displaced over 70,000 residents, and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, with evacuation orders continuing to expand.

Major fires: Palisades and Eaton blazes

The Palisades Fire, ignited on Tuesday, has emerged as the largest active wildfire, consuming nearly 20,000 acres. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire, which started hours later, has scorched approximately 13,700 acres near Altadena. Experts warn that the scale and intensity of these blazes reflect a dangerous trend: the rise of in regions historically spared during colder months.

Climate and weather: A deadly combination

Scientists point to a combination of factors driving these fires, including strong Santa Ana winds, prolonged drought, and climate change. According to Stefan Doerr, director of the Centre for Wildfire Research at Swansea University, California’s fire season has significantly lengthened over recent decades.

"Winter fires are becoming more common in Southern California and are expected to increase with ongoing climate change," Doerr told Anadolu.

Kimberley Simpson, a fellow in nature-based climate solutions at the University of Sheffield, highlighted the role of last year’s El Niño rains followed by a dry winter. “This sequence created an abundance of dry vegetation, providing prime fuel for wildfires,” Simpson explained.

The infamous Santa Ana winds, known for their dry and gusty nature, have exacerbated the crisis. “These winds not only fan the flames but also carry embers over long distances, sparking new fires,” Simpson noted, adding that the mountainous terrain in the region has made firefighting efforts more challenging.

A growing crisis beyond traditional seasons

, once rare, are increasingly unsettling experts. Historically, the Western US experienced wildfires predominantly in summer and autumn. However, out-of-season fires, such as those currently burning in California, signal a troubling deviation from historical patterns.

Doerr cited similar late-season fires, including December blazes in Colorado and Texas, as evidence of a growing trend linked to climate change. "Dry, strong winds combined with a lack of snowpack are key factors in these extreme fire events," he said.

Climate change’s role in escalating wildfires

Both Doerr and Simpson emphasized that climate change has intensified wildfire activity worldwide, lengthening fire seasons by 27% globally since the 1980s. California, in particular, now faces what some describe as a year-round fire season.

“Rising global temperatures and prolonged droughts are drying vegetation, increasing its flammability,” said Simpson. “The extended fire season is especially concerning when it coincides with weather patterns like the Santa Ana winds.”

Political debate rekindled

The wildfires have reignited debate over US climate policies as former President Donald Trump prepares to return to office. Critics fear Trump’s environmental rollbacks and promotion of fossil fuels could exacerbate climate challenges.

Senator Bernie Sanders expressed alarm on social media, highlighting the scale of devastation and the urgent need for action. "80,000 people told to evacuate. Blazes 0% contained. Eight months since the area has seen rain. Climate change is real, not a hoax," he wrote on X.

Trump, who has dismissed climate change as a “hoax,” previously withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement and prioritized fossil fuel production. His first term was marked by controversies over disaster relief, including threats to withhold aid from Democratic-majority states.

The fires come as the US faces a record-breaking number of billion-dollar weather disasters, with 28 events recorded in 2023 alone. Experts warn that without aggressive climate action, such catastrophes could become the new normal.