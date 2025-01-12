Sunday, January 12, 2025
CFC starts functioning in DIK

Monitoring Report
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Dera ismail khan  -  The Sada-e-Aman Khidmat Markaz, a Citizen Facilitation Center (CFC), has started functioning in Dera Ismail Khan city, providing residents with access to a wide range of government services under one roof.  

Coordinator of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Tehwar Abbas, highlighted that the center, established at the Nadra Mega Center, aims to enhance convenience for residents by eliminating the need to travel to far-flung areas. The CFC is part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Digital Initiative, developed in collaboration with the World Bank, NADRA, and the Economic Affairs Division Islamabad.  

The center offers services such as issuing identity cards, child registration certificates, NICOPs, utility bill payments, immunization, growth monitoring for children, and referral for complex cases. Mothers of children under two years can earn up to Rs. 12,500 by attending five wellness sessions.  

Rain, snow intensify cold across Punjab and northern regions

Locals have praised the initiative, emphasizing its role in simplifying access to essential services and providing a comfortable environment. Similar centers are operational in Ratta Kalachi, Paharpur, Daraban, Darazinda, Kulachi, and Parova, extending the program’s benefits across the district.  

Monitoring Report

