Sunday, January 12, 2025
Child Labour in Pakistan

January 12, 2025
Child labour remains a grave issue in Pakistan. According to the first National Child Labour Survey conducted in 1996, approximately 3.3 million children are trapped in this cycle of exploitation. These children work in domestic labour, brick kilns, carpet weaving, agriculture, and begging, depriving them of education, health, and a safe childhood. This exploitation perpetuates poverty and illiteracy, hindering socio-economic growth.

Many of these children face severe physical and sexual abuse at workplaces, leading to long-term psychological and emotional scars. Physical abuse takes a toll on their developing bodies, while sexual exploitation leaves them traumatised and silenced by threats and shame. These experiences result in anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, stripping them of their dignity.

Addressing this crisis requires immediate action. The government must strictly enforce existing child labour laws with harsher penalties for violations. Public awareness campaigns can educate communities on the importance of education and the consequences of child labour. NGOs and international organisations should collaborate to provide free education and vocational training, offering children a path out of poverty. Additionally, counselling and rehabilitation programmes are essential for reintegrating survivors into society with confidence and dignity.

ZUNAIRA ZAFAR,

Islamabad.

