CM Gandapur meets Imran Khan in Adiala Jail as PTI negotiation committee prepares for key talks

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited Adiala Jail on Sunday, accompanied by full government protocol, for critical consultations with former Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding ongoing negotiations with the government.

The PTI negotiation committee is also set to meet with Imran Khan shortly.

The committee, which includes opposition leader Omer Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Salman Akram Raja, is preparing for the third round of talks with the PTI chairman.

Expressing gratitude for being allowed to meet their leader, PTI leader Asad Qaiser stated, "Thank God, I am pleased to meet our leader today."

According to the National Assembly spokesperson, opposition leaders Omer Ayub and Asad Qaiser had contacted National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq via telephone to formally request permission for the meeting.

The spokesperson further noted that the Speaker conveyed their request to the government, emphasizing that his role was limited to relaying the message and facilitating arrangements for the negotiation committee’s meeting with Imran Khan.