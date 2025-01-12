CM Maryam approves Rs62bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' initiative

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sanctioned a PKR 62 billion budget for the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' (Own Roof, Own Home) initiative, aimed at providing affordable housing.

During a special meeting, it was revealed that loans have already been extended to nearly 5,000 citizens, with over 4,200 houses nearing completion across the province. The Chief Minister has set an ambitious target to facilitate 40,000 individuals with housing loans by May, directing officials to expedite the loan disbursement process.

She also instructed authorities to evaluate raising the loan limit to PKR 1.5 to 2 million. Highlighting the importance of home ownership as a fundamental right, Maryam Nawaz Sharif pledged to ensure shelter for all homeless citizens.

Additionally, the government plans to provide ready-built homes to underprivileged families in collaboration with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Housing & Urban Development Department.