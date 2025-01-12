CM Murad announces construction of Shahrah-e-Bhutto Zero Point from Karachi Port to Korangi

Shahrah-e-Bhutto is a lifeline for Karachi’s future, and it represents progress, hope, a brighter tomorrow for people of Sindh says Murad Shah.

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Shahrah-e-Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (Shahrah-e-Bhutto) is not merely a project but a realisation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s forward-thinking Karachi Package announced in 1994-95 to introduce the Lyari and Malir Expressways, aimed at addressing Karachi’s increasing congestion and modernising its infrastructure.

“The city’s unplanned growth necessitated the launch of mega projects to address the situation caused by Musharraf’s Local Government Order, which the PPP government did not influence.” This he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Shahrah-e-Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (Shahrah-e-Bhutto) performed by Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday. Former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, President PPP Sindh Nisar Khuhro, Provincial Ministers- Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, and Special Assistant on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed, and others were present on the occasion. The event was attended by all the provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs, local bodies representatives,

Murad Shah said that the Shah Faisal Intersection, a key segment of the much-anticipated Shahrah-e-Bhutto, has been inaugurated by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, marking a significant milestone in Karachi’s journey toward urban modernisation.

In a momentous event held in Karachi, the partial opening of the 9.1-kilometre section of the Shahrah-e-Bhutto, extending from Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway at Qayumabad to the Shah Faisal Interchange, was celebrated as a transformative step for the city. “This access-controlled, high-speed corridor is designed to revolutionise Karachi’s urban landscape, providing immediate relief to commuters while setting the stage for the completion of the full 38.75-kilometre expressway by 2025,” the CM said. Murad Shah said that the Shahrah-e-Bhutto was more than a road. “it is a lifeline for Karachi’s future, and it represents progress, hope, and a brighter tomorrow for the people of Sindh,” he said.

The CM said that Shahrah-e-Bhutto was not just a project but a realisation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s forward-thinking Karachi Package (1994-95). “Conceived under her leadership, the package introduced the Lyari and Malir Expressways to tackle Karachi’s growing congestion and modernise its infrastructure,” he said and paid tribute to her legacy, acknowledging her vision that laid the foundation for Karachi’s urban transformation.

Mr Shah said that the Shahrah-e-Bhutto project, costing Rs. 54.7 billion, was a shining example of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, where the Sindh Government contributed Rs. 31.3 billion, while private equity and commercial loans covered the rest. He added that such collaboration underscored Sindh’s ability to attract private investment for public welfare.

Murad Shah said that once fully operational, the Shahrah-e-Bhutto would reduce travel time from over an hour to just 25 minutes to serve as an alternative to Shahrah-e-Faisal, easing congestion, to connect industrial zones to key locations, improving trade and logistics, to provide a safer and more efficient route for heavy traffic to and from Karachi Port Trust. He added that, importantly, the construction ensured that no residents were displaced, upholding the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens. The CM said that the PPP continued to deliver groundbreaking infrastructure projects, including the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway, Sir Aga Khan Jhirk-Mulakatyar Bridge, Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge (the longest over the Indus), Nabisar-Vajihar Water Works Project, which would support Thar Block-I IPPs and reduce national energy costs. While discussing Karachi, he highlighted several infrastructure projects his government has completed, including various roads, underpasses, and flyovers.

He also mentioned key initiatives such as the 100-bed Baldia Hospital, which is ready for inauguration, and a Garbage Transfer Station currently under construction. In addition, he announced the construction of the Shahrah-e-Bhutto Zero Point, which will extend from Karachi Port to Korangi, serving as the new starting point for Shahrah-e-Bhutto.

As Karachi takes this leap forward, the chief minister assured citizens of the province of continued commitment to completing the project ahead of schedule, emphasising that guided by the party leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we would build a Karachi that inspires the nation and leads by example.”

Murad Shah invited prominent local investors to participate in significant projects being initiated by the provincial government under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. He encouraged them to contribute to the development of the city.

The Chief Minister pledged to bring an additional 400 MGD of water to Karachi to address the city’s increasing water needs and to better serve its residents.