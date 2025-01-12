Sunday, January 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Country on right track of development: Sh Aftab

Muhammad Sabrin
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -   MNA and Member Supreme Judicial Counsel Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that PML-N government at federal level under the dynamic leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is utilising maximum available resources for the development of the country and prosperity of its  people while Punjab was heading towards prosperity under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz. He was talking to The Nation at his residence in Attock. Sh Aftab said that PM is taking all the allies with him, giving priority to national interests and giving relief to the people. He said that now the country is on the right track of development. Sh Aftab while talking about the development of his constituency said that billion of rupees were being spent on different development projects.

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025