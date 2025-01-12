Country on right track of development: Sh Aftab

ATTOCK - MNA and Member Supreme Judicial Counsel Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that PML-N government at federal level under the dynamic leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is utilising maximum available resources for the development of the country and prosperity of its people while Punjab was heading towards prosperity under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz. He was talking to The Nation at his residence in Attock. Sh Aftab said that PM is taking all the allies with him, giving priority to national interests and giving relief to the people. He said that now the country is on the right track of development. Sh Aftab while talking about the development of his constituency said that billion of rupees were being spent on different development projects.