DC reviews progress on Lahore Development Plan

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting at his office on Saturday, reviewed the ongoing development projects under the Lahore Development Plan. The meeting was attended by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Khatia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mudassar Nawaz, all assistant commissioners, deputy managing director WASA, and key officials. He said that the quality of construction work must be maintained. Contractors were directed to ensure the use of high-quality materials and that there would be no compromise on achieving the project’s objectives.