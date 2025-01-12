Death toll in Quetta coal mine collapse rises to 11 as rescue efforts continue

The death toll in the Sanjidi coal mine collapse near Quetta has reached 11, with rescuers recovering seven more bodies over the past three days.

As per details, Chief Mines Inspector Abdul Ghani confirmed that one miner remains unaccounted for.

The mine collapsed on January 9 following a gas explosion, trapping workers 4,000 feet underground. Rescue teams, including the PDMA, have cleared debris up to 3,600 feet using heavy machinery, but progress has been hindered by gas and rubble.

Balochistan's Mineral Resources Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani has ordered an investigation, while government spokesperson Shahid Rind pledged a thorough probe and action against those responsible for negligence.