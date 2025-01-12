Democracy’s Erosion

A realistic review of the environment that existed during the year 2024 underscores many disturbing observations and conclusions: “We have become a nation adrift in a sea of government overreach, abuse of power, and corruption. The year was marked by the government’s never-ending power grabs and relentless assaults on our civil liberties. The militarisation of police forces continued unabated, with local departments increasingly resembling extensions of the military. Schools, meant to be places of learning and growth, became more prison-like with the implementation of ‘safety’ measures that criminalise minor infractions and create an environment of fear. The right to private property and business was further eroded. Military veterans, once hailed as heroes, were increasingly treated with suspicion and subjected to surveillance. With every new law enacted by federal and state legislatures, every new ruling handed down by government courts, and every new invasive tactic and egregious protocol employed by government agents, we were reminded that in the eyes of the government and its corporate accomplices, ‘we the people’ possess no rights except for those the Deep State grants on an ‘as-needed’ basis. Surveillance eroded what little privacy we have left. The Surveillance State grew even more pervasive. Data breaches continued to expose the vulnerability of our personal information. Free speech continued to be under attack. Social media companies, often in collusion with the government, engaged in censorship of viewpoints they deemed unacceptable. Government technicians spied on our emails and phone calls. This online censorship creates an echo chamber and limits the free flow of information. The government failed to protect our lives, liberty, and happiness. The predators of the police state wreaked havoc on our freedoms, our communities, and our lives. The government didn’t listen to the citizenry and refused to abide by the Constitution. Government agents—including local police—were armed to the teeth and encouraged to act like soldiers on a battlefield. Bloated government agencies were allowed to fleece taxpayers. The courts failed to uphold justice. Time and time again, the Supreme Court failed to right the wrongs being meted out by the police state. Mass shootings have taken place at places of worship, on university campuses, in primary schools, on military bases, and in government offices. The rich got richer, and the poor went to prison. Not content to expand the police state’s power to search, strip, seize, raid, steal from, arrest, and imprison people for any infraction. This is no longer a government ‘of the people, by the people, for the people.’ It is fast becoming a government ‘of the rich, by the elite, for the corporations,’ and its rise to power is predicated on shackling the taxpayer to a debtors’ prison guarded by a phalanx of politicians, bureaucrats, and militarised police with no hope of parole and no chance for escape. We are at our most vulnerable right now: the gravest threat facing us as a nation in 2025 is not extremism but despotism, exercised by a ruling class whose only allegiance is to power and money.”

These are the views expressed by John and Nisha Whitehead (founder and president of The Rutherford Institute) about the Democratic USA.

The worthy readers who thought these were comments about Pakistan may not be far off the mark. In fact, people from many countries may find the above conclusions relevant. Is it a global phenomenon that sham or weak democracies are wilting under pressure from the totalitarian ruling elite? Is it due to the unbridled power enjoyed by the reigning mafias or the helplessness of the cleverly manipulated, exploited, submissive, illiterate, and poor people? Is it because of the loss of moral sense by the ruling upper crust? Or is it due to the failure of the justice system? Depending on which side of the aisle one stands, one can have different responses to these questions; nevertheless, a controversial and never-ending debate may ensue. However, raising the right questions in a coercive society may be as challenging as finding the answers and solutions. Although no easy way out is the universal truth, there are numerous examples in the contemporary world where people rose, sacrificed, and took their fate into their own hands to remove the local and international shackles of all modes of modern slavery.

Pakistan badly needs a Magna Carta of its own, which guarantees the rule of law and the dispensation of timely justice to all and sundry. The territorial, ideological, economic, racial, or class wars continue to divide us into hostile camps internally and externally, turning political arguments into blind hatred. If the people of Pakistan wish to take their destiny into their own hands through a democratic process, they will have to elect people who are conscious of the painful reality that this country survives largely on the sacrifices and sacred blood of the martyrs who give their today for the nation’s tomorrow. All the same, successful reconciliation must lead to the restoration and respect of the unadulterated Constitution, national laws, and the people’s mandate.

Saleem Qamar Butt

The writer is a retired senior army officer with experience in international relations, military diplomacy and analysis of geo-political and strategic security issues.