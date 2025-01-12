DPO Ahmadpur Sharqia holds open court

AHMADPUR SHARQIA - District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmedpur Sharqia Asad Sarfaraz Khan on Saturday held an open court in his office in order to bridge the gap between citizens and police officers. During the open court, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan personally heard the problems of citizens, issuing on-the-spot orders to concerned officers for prompt action. On this occasion, he addressed the grievances of over 42 citizens. He also called several SHOs to the open court to ensure accountability and transparency. The DPO also ordered inquiries into several petitions, reviewed progress on ongoing cases, and directed investigating officers to recover stolen items within a week. Emphasizing the importance of timely justice, Asad Sarfraz Khan warned officers that failure to act promptly would result in accountability.