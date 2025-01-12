Educational Crisis

The recent acknowledgment by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that over 22 million children in Pakistan remain out of school is both alarming and overdue. This staggering figure underscores a long-standing crisis in the country’s education system—one that has been neglected for far too long. While it is encouraging that the government is now vocal about this pressing issue, rhetoric without action is futile.

Pakistan’s educational challenges are deeply systemic, intertwined with poverty, inadequate infrastructure, gender disparity, and regional inequalities. Decades of underfunding and mismanagement have only worsened the situation. The government’s recognition of this crisis must be matched with comprehensive, practical solutions that go beyond temporary fixes or superficial commitments. It is imperative that the government prioritises education reform by significantly increasing budget allocations, ensuring accountability in fund utilisation, and addressing barriers that prevent children—especially girls and marginalised groups—from attending school. Public-private partnerships could play a pivotal role in expanding access to quality education, and innovative solutions such as digital learning platforms must be explored, particularly for remote and underserved areas.

Moreover, there must be a focus on improving teacher training, upgrading school facilities, and revising outdated curricula to equip students with relevant skills for the modern world. Community engagement and awareness campaigns are equally essential to encourage school enrolment and retention.

Pakistan cannot afford to let another generation slip through the cracks. The cost of inaction is far greater than the investment required to secure the nation’s future. Education is not a privilege—it is a fundamental right. The government must move beyond lip service and implement sustained, impactful policies to ensure every child has access to quality education. Anything less would be a disservice to the country’s progress and prosperity.