Fazl hits out at establishment after his party loses Balochistan seat

KARACHI - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday lashed out at the establishment stating that its behaviour remains unchanged, as it disregards the notions of right and wrong and focuses solely on retaining authority.

Their only concern is maintaining their power. The establishment ridicules the people’s vote so why shouldn’t the public mock the establishment in return?” he said during a press conference in Karachi.

Fazl asserted that the establishment’s claims of being apolitical were inherently political and remarked: “Even martial law regimes have managed to complete their terms in power”.

The JUI-F chief also highlighted a specific instance of electoral interference, saying: “They ensured the victory of a candidate who couldn’t win even a single polling station. Such practices continue to erode the sanctity of democracy and the constitution”. The veteran politician further expressed disappointment with politicians who, in his view, compromise on democracy, constitutional principles, and basic values. “Our grievances with political leaders who fail to uphold democratic norms and are only interested in vested in their own rule,” he lamented. His remarks come as the religio-political party has protested against the alleged alteration of results in the by-election for Balochistan Assembly’s PB-45 constituency.

The recently held by-polls saw Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) candidate Haji Ali Madad Jatak winning by securing 6,883 votes followed by Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party’s (PkMAP) Nasrullah Khan Barech in the second place with 4,122 votes.

JUI-F’s candidate Mir Muhammad Usman Pirkani managed to secure 3,731 votes to secure third place.

On other matters, Fazl mentioned that all national issues should be resolved through consensus.

“We have to improve the country’s [existing] system,” he said.

Speaking on education reforms, the JUI-F leader said that parliamentary legislation has already been enacted to regulate and register madrassas, and acknowledged that relief had been provided in their registration process through a presidential ordinance.

“We do not object to these reforms, but we must ensure they respect the autonomy of these institutions,” he emphasised. Regarding recent developments, the politico revealed that his meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was of a personal nature. “He often visits my residence, and our discussions remain private,” he clarified.

Commenting on the economy, he urged for transparency, saying: “The truth about the nation’s economic condition must be revealed “.

Reiterating his respect for Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Fazl took a jibe at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and said: “Though he is the federal minister for education, he often comes to my house to ‘study’ various issues.”