Federal govt treating Sindh like a step mother: Bilawal

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday praised the enduring contributions of his PPP party and his family’s three generations to the dev-elopment of Karachi, underscoring that the city’s advancement is vital for the nation’s overall progress and prosperity.

Addressing the inau-guration ceremony of Phase 1 of the newly constructed Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expre-ssway under the Public-Private Partn-ership mode by the Sindh government, the PPP Chairman highlighted the achievements of the first elected Prime Minister, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who initiated revolutionary projects such as Shahrah-e-Faisal and Pakistan Steel Mills during his tenure. He also noted that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, despite facing two dictatorial regimes, prioritised infrastructure, employment opportunities, and essential facilities for the people.

During her government, he said, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto paid special attention to Karachi, striving for peace and employment for the city’s residents. My mission is also to ensure public progress and carry forward the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto also praised President Asif Ali Zardari’s initiatives for Karachi, saying, “Ask former Karachi Mayor Mustafa Kamal, and he will confirm that President Asif Ali Zardari provided the most funds for Sindh.”

He said that the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway project would not only connect the city and the province to the rest of the country but also create employment opportunities for the residents. “My favorite project, ‘Shahrah-e-Bhutto,’ is being built under the Public-Private Partnership mode,” he remarked.

Explaining the necessity of Public-Private Partnership (PPP-mode), he said it was adopted because the federal government, under various pretexts, failed to allocate resources to Sindh. Many projects in Sindh have been successfully completed under this model, providing public services at minimal or no cost.

The PPP chairman shed light on the positive outcomes of the Public-Private Partnership initiative, saying it yielded excellent results in sectors like education, healthcare, and power infrastructure. “Water issues in Sindh will also be resolved through this model, and energy parks should be established under Public-Private Partnership,” he urged.

He further emphasised that projects under the PPP model are not only successful but also exemplify good governance in Pakistan. While other provinces and the federal government failed in implementing Public-Private Partnerships effectively, Sindh’s success has earned international acclaim.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised the ‘discriminatory attitude’ of the federal government towards Sindh, likening it to stepmom treatment. He furthered that the federation deprives Sindh of its due resources through various excuses, which creates numerous problems. The PPP does not want to engage in extremist or retaliatory politics.

He urged to the business community across Karachi and the country to participate in Sindh government’s Public-Private Partnership projects. He also urged the federal government to follow Sindh’s example and introduce attractive development initiatives to involve the national business community.

The event was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Special Assistant to CM Qasim Naveed Qamar and notable business and social personalities, including Arif Habib, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, M. Ali Tabba, Zubair Motiwala, Javed Balwani, Faisal Edhi, Fawad Anwar, Rehan Chawla, Hassan Bakhshi, former national cricket team captain Younis Khan, Behroze Sabzwari, Farhan Hanif, Zubair Chhaya, Ahmed Shah, Hamza Tabani, and others.