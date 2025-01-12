Fesco to launch smart app ‘CCMS Plus’ this month

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has finalised all arrangements to launch its state-of-the-art smart mobile application namely “CCMS Plus” by the end of this month. Speaking during the launch of IT-based equipment at Abdullahpur Division’s complaint center, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir said here on Saturday that this app would have salient features of advanced Electronic Operations (EOPS which would help in enhancing customer’s service in addition to streamlining the complaint resolution processes. He highlighted the company’s commitment to prioritizing consumer’s convenience through modern solutions and said that customers were our most valuable asset. “Our top priority is to provide cutting-edge facilities to over precious consumers, which would also elevate the company’s reputation”, he added. He said that FESCO Smart App had already been introduced as a pilot project in five subdivisions of Abdullahpur Division including Madina Town, Mansoorabad, Gattwala, Naimat Colony and Jaranwala Road subdivisions. It would be fully functional across all 148 subdivisions by the end of the month, he said, adding that android users could download this app from the Play Store and register them with their credentials to access a range of features designed for their convenience. He said that the app would allow the consumers to register and track complaints, escalate issues to NEPRA, pay bills online, calculate estimated bills, request bill due date extensions and apply for new connections. The users could also manage tenant information, transfer meter ownership, request meter replacements and make load or tariff adjustments, he said, adding that all these services could be accessed online to eliminate the need for in-person visits to FESCO offices. He said that once a complaint was lodged through this app, it would be forwarded to the relevant subdivision or department within a minute and the consumers could track its progress in real time.

This system would ensure speedy resolution of the issues, he added. Engineer Muhammad Aamir emphasized that this initiative would align with the directives of Board of Directors (BoD) FESCO to modernize the FESCO operations and cater to the evolving needs of the customers.

The transition to a paperless and fully digital system would enhance efficiency and bring tangible benefits for the consumers, he said, adding that the FESCO Smart App would mark a significant milestone in integrating technology with customer service in addition to promising a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for FESCO’s customers.