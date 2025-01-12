FHC Mardan prestigious educational institution with glorious history: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has stated that Fazal Haq College (FHC) Mardan is a prestigious educational institution with a glorious history. The political leadership of Mardan will play a vital role in ensuring its bright future. He was speaking at a high-level meeting held in the college’s committee room. The meeting was attended by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, DDAC Chairman Zarshad Khan, Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abdul Salam Afridi, Tariq Mehmood Ariani, DEO Male Zahid Khan, DEO Female Samina Ghani, Principal of Higher Secondary School Baghdad Ashraf Ali, and other relevant officials.

The principal of the college, Prof Jahanzeb Khan, in his briefing, mentioned that a comprehensive strategy has been developed to restore the glory of Fazal Haq College and further enhance the quality of education. This strategy includes strengthening and improving the college’s infrastructure.

He added that future plans include the establishment of a School of Artificial Intelligence and Computing Sciences, as well as a School of Linguistics at the college. Additionally, the introduction of A-Level and BS programs is being planned. Prof. Khan also shared that a summary has been sent to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the restoration of the historic Sher Shah hostel and other facilities, which, once approved, will address several ongoing challenges at the college.

Zahir Toru, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, and Assembly members Abdul Salam Afridi, Zarshad Khan, and Tariq Mehmood Aryani emphasized that Fazal Haq College is highly respected across the country, attracting students from all over the nation who seek quality education. They assured their full support for the development and expansion of the college.

Minister Zahir Shah Toru said that the development of education is the top priority of the provincial government, and a significant amount has been allocated for the education sector in the provincial budget. He assured that the necessary resources for Fazal Haq College would be provided.

On the occasion, the minister and assembly members also planted saplings on the college grounds as part of a plan to plant one and a half lakh saplings, initiated by the principal of the college.