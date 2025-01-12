Sunday, January 12, 2025
FIA arrests two suspects in Greece boat tragedy investigation

Web Desk
3:38 PM | January 12, 2025
National

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two suspects, Zain Ali and Asif Shah, linked to the Greece boat tragedy.

According to the details, Zain Ali allegedly took Rs4.5 million from a victim, Ahsan, who later died in the accident, while Asif Shah reportedly extorted Rs800,000 by falsely promising overseas employment.

An investigation into the tragedy has implicated 31 FIA officials in human smuggling. Their names have been added to the Passport Control List, barring them from international travel.

The officers, stationed at airports in Faisalabad, Sialkot, Lahore, Islamabad, and Quetta, are accused of facilitating illegal migration that led to the devastating incident. Investigations remain ongoing.

