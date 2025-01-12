GM SNGPL Pindi urges caution in gas usage during winter

RAWALPINDI - General Manager of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Rawalpindi, Umar Hayat, has urged consumers to exercise caution in using gas during the winter season to prevent potentially fatal incidents.

Highlighting the dangers of careless gas usage, Umar Hayat warned that negligence could result in life-threatening accidents.

In a statement, he advised against using rubber pipes with gas heaters and stoves due to significant safety risks.

He also highlighted the importance of proper ventilation in rooms and kitchens to prevent gas accumulation.