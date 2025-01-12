Sunday, January 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

GM SNGPL Pindi urges caution in gas usage during winter

APP
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  General Manager of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Rawalpindi, Umar Hayat, has urged consumers to exercise caution in using gas during the winter season to prevent potentially fatal incidents.

Highlighting the dangers of careless gas usage, Umar Hayat warned that negligence could result in life-threatening accidents.

In a statement, he advised against using rubber pipes with gas heaters and stoves due to significant safety risks. 

He also highlighted the importance of proper ventilation in rooms and kitchens to prevent gas accumulation.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025