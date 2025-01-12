Govt-PTI talks in doldrums

ISLAMABAD - Since the dialogue between the government and the PTI is seemingly in doldrums, a conclusive round of talks is not expected in the near future. The talks process, initiated in a conducive environment, after only two rounds of meeting hit a snag as both the sides passing the buck on each other for delay in the next meeting.

The PTI, in the second round of the talks, demanded proper facilitation for the meeting with their jailed leader Imran Khan to proceed with his consultation. In the third rounds of talk, the PTI has to present a written charter of demand to the committee after consultation with their jailed leader. The PTI’s members, in the media talks, conveyed both the Speaker National Assembly and the government side for not cooperating to provide an opportunity to hold a meeting with their leadership. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, in yesterday’s statement, distanced himself from playing a role to facilitate the PTI for facilitating the meeting with former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also did not hesitate to fall onus on the government for this task. “I will call the meeting whenever any side from the PTI or government ask me,” said the Speaker of the National Assembly, as earlier the speaker office through a notification called the two rounds of the meeting.

“The government and its allies are to decide on the matter of the meeting between the PTI and its party founder,” he said, mentioning that neither side had approached him for a third round of talks which he could convene on a couple of days’ notice.

“I told former Speaker NA/PTI member Asad Qaiser on January 4 that their demand to meet the PTI founder has been communicated to the government, so the opposition party can contact Rana Sanaullah and other government officials,” clarified the Speaker National Assembly. PML-N’s Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government’s coalition dialogue committee, talking to the media, said it was not the responsibility of the PML-N to summon the meeting. He was still hopeful that the talks process will continue, however, he expressed reservations over the statements creating a bad impact on the talks from PTI’s top level. Whereas, PTI members expressed their reservations that their specific meeting with PTI’s founder was not arranged.