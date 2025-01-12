Greed Burns the Earth

Capitalism’s insatiable hunger for profit has drained the life from our planet, pushing it toward environmental catastrophe. The relentless pursuit of profit, coupled with the unchecked promotion of overconsumption, has driven us into a climate crisis that worsens daily.

Capitalism’s obsession with growth encourages the exploitation of resources without regard for sustainability. Forests are razed for agriculture and urban expansion, oceans are polluted by industries cutting costs, and fossil fuels are burned despite clear evidence of their role in global warming. Short-term profits take precedence over long-term environmental stewardship, leaving future generations to bear the brunt of the consequences.

Governments, swayed by powerful corporations, have largely failed to regulate industries or enforce ecological limits. Instead, they prioritise economic growth, often at the expense of environmental preservation. The fossil fuel industry, for instance, wields immense influence, ensuring weak regulations and continued subsidies. This cosy relationship between corporate interests and governments perpetuates destructive practices, exacerbating the climate crisis.

Moreover, corporate-driven consumerism has intensified environmental degradation. The constant push for new products creates artificial demand, leading to overproduction, waste, and pollution. Finite resources are being depleted at an unsustainable rate, with little regard for long-term consequences.

The effects of climate change are already evident—more frequent extreme weather events, displacement of communities, and threats to food and water supplies. Ironically, the most vulnerable populations, who contribute the least to the crisis, are the hardest hit. This inequality underscores capitalism’s failure to create a just and sustainable world.

We must challenge this system and demand that governments prioritise the environment over corporate interests. Without immediate action, the consequences will be catastrophic.

SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad